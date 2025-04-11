Advanced cryotherapy by CryoPhit USA with smart monitoring

By replacing traditional liquid nitrogen systems with electric cooling and smart diagnostics, CryoPhit USA simplifies system management and enhances reliability for cryotherapy providers.

Cryotherapy—controlled exposure to extremely cold temperatures—is gaining popularity in wellness centers, gyms, and even some medical clinics. Commonly used by athletes and individuals managing pain or injury, cryotherapy offers potential benefits in recovery, inflammation reduction, and general well-being.

As the industry grows, providers face increasing pressure to ensure that cryotherapy chambers are reliable, easy to maintain, and safe to operate.

Moving beyond liquid nitrogen

Traditional cryotherapy chambers commonly use liquid nitrogen (LN2) for cooling, a method that has some limitations. LN2 systems can be costly to run, require careful handling, and need appropriate ventilation due to the extremely low temperatures involved.

To address these issues, CryoPhit USA of Spring Valley, CA manufactures cryotherapy chambers using electric cooling systems, which may simplify maintenance and reduce some of the operational concerns associated with LN2. However, these electric systems present their own technical challenges.

Founded by brothers John and William Grettenberger, CryoPhit USA leverages over 35 years of industrial refrigeration experience to develop cryotherapy chambers for health and wellness settings. Their systems prioritize ease of use, durability, and offer remote diagnostics with optional service plans for high-demand environments.

CryoPhit USA identified a key challenge in managing the complexity of cryotherapy systems, which involve specialized refrigeration technology that is not widely supported by general service technicians. To address this, the company sought a control solution capable of more than just basic scheduling—it needed to support real-time data monitoring, predictive diagnostics, and remote access. Additionally, the system had to integrate smoothly with their HawkEye app for enhanced usability.

Finding the right control platform

CryoPhit USA needed a solution that balanced cost-efficiency, reliability, and ease of use. After reviewing their system requirements, they selected groov RIO from Opto 22. ​groov RIO is an industrial edge I/O module, designed for IIoT applications. It offers universal, software-configurable I/O channels and supports protocols like MQTT and OPC UA, enabling seamless data collection and integration without the need for a PLC or PC.​

The team determined that two groov RIO units could manage all control and monitoring needs, including:

8 thermocouples to monitor internal and environmental temperatures

5 pressure transducers to track refrigeration system performance

2 relay outputs for controlling freeze and defrost modes

1 analog output to adjust the speed of a fan used to maintain a temperature of -80°C

Each device cost less than $1,000, allowing CryoPhit USA to implement the entire control system within a modest budget.

Integrated automation with Node-RED

CryoPhit USA uses Node-RED, a flow-based programming tool for IIoT data processing included with groov RIO, to manage various operational tasks:

Equipment monitoring: groov I/O input nodes collect data on system temperature and pressure to maintain appropriate operating conditions.

Machine control: groov I/O write nodes trigger outputs that adjust chamber temperature and operational modes as needed.

Energy monitoring: Node-RED interfaces with a three-phase power monitor to log electrical usage and estimate energy costs.

App integration: Using an MQTT publish/subscribe topology, the groov RIOs publish data to AWS (Amazon Web Services) for integration with custom iOS and Android apps, developed by CryoPhit USA’s software developer.

Data logging: A Microsoft SQL Server hosted on AWS is used to store historical performance and operational data.

As CryoPhit USA explores the development of larger systems, the control platform can be scaled by incorporating additional groov RIO units.

Improved performance and predictive maintenance

CryoPhit USA’s electric cryotherapy systems include updates aimed at improving serviceability and system monitoring. One major improvement is the ability to diagnose up to 80% of system issues remotely, reducing the need for on-site service calls and helping prevent downtime.

The system’s real-time monitoring and custom linear regression models allow technicians to anticipate issues up to two weeks in advance, supporting a proactive maintenance strategy.

Additional features include:

Energy management – Tools monitor power usage, calculate per-session energy costs, and generate usage reports.

– Tools monitor power usage, calculate per-session energy costs, and generate usage reports. Modular system design – The groov RIO system can be expanded as needed, supporting changing operational requirements.

– The groov RIO system can be expanded as needed, supporting changing operational requirements. Remote operation tools – Operators can start the system remotely, helping ensure readiness before use.

– Operators can start the system remotely, helping ensure readiness before use. User customization – End users can adjust lighting and audio settings prior to each session.

By integrating intelligent automation with scalable hardware, CryoPhit USA has modernized its cryotherapy chambers—making them more manageable for technicians and more intuitive for end users.

For more information, please visit opto22.com.