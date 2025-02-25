Advanced encoders with metallic code disk designed for IIoT integration

The Kübler Sendix encoder is designed for durability and precision using selected materials. It includes incremental and absolute encoder options, enabling accurate position and speed measurement for machinery, automation systems, and motor control. Kübler provides measurement, transmission, and evaluation solutions for various applications.

The new Kübler Sendix K58 and K80 encoders feature advanced sensor and electronics technology, designed to meet current standards and integrate with IIoT systems.

The 58 mm and 80 mm sizes follow standardized housing designs, available in incremental, single-turn and multi-turn variants. This consistency simplifies installation and mounting choices for designers.

Kübler has refined its material selection, safety lock technology, and EMC shielding while reducing the number of components. The K58 model now includes a hollow shaft variant up to 25.4 mm, and the K80 supports up to 42 mm.

The K58 and K80 encoders use a new sensor system with a metallic code disk, offering resolutions of up to 36,000 ppr and improved accuracy over glass disk systems.

Configurable Kübler Encoders

Programmable versions are available with customizable settings. Users can adjust parameters such as pulse count, counting direction, output signal R422 (TTL-compatible) or push-pull (HTL), zero pulse position, and length using a programming device. Each product integrates with digital networks via a digital nameplate and digital twin, providing real-time data access to support process optimization and predictive machine maintenance.

For more information, visit kuebler.com.