Advantech and Arbor Day Foundation mark second year of partnership

Advantech has renewed its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation for a second year, supporting environmental sustainability and reforestation efforts.

Sales made through Advantech’s online eCommerce platforms in April 2025 will contribute to reforestation projects in the United States. This year’s efforts will focus on areas affected by environmental damage, including Lassen National Forest in Northern California—impacted by the 2021 Dixie Fire—and the Mississippi Alluvial Valley in the Southeast, where deforestation has affected local ecosystems. These projects are intended to support habitat restoration and promote biodiversity.

The Arbor Day Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on tree planting, has planted more than 500 million trees in over 50 countries since its founding in 1972. Working with various partners, the foundation supports forest restoration in areas affected by wildfires, deforestation, and environmental changes, and promotes practices such as sustainable forestry, urban greening, and environmental education.

In addition to financial contributions, Advantech supports sustainability through its IoT, AI, and industrial computing technologies. Its open-architecture hardware platforms are designed to help industries improve resource use, minimize environmental impact, and work toward more sustainable operations across different sectors.

Advantech has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI-World) and featured in the S&P Global 2024 Sustainability Yearbook, which highlights companies for their performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Advantech continues its collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation to support reforestation projects and ecosystem restoration through technology and resource contributions.

