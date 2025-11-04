Advantech collaborates with Qualcomm and Edge Impulse on edge AI

Advantech announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Edge Impulse Inc., a Qualcomm company, to support the development of next-generation edge AI applications using the Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor. The collaboration integrates Advantech’s edge AI platforms with the Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor and the Edge Impulse developer platform to simplify AI development and deployment at the edge. The Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor is used in Advantech’s AIR-055 and AFE-A503 systems, providing up to 100 TOPS of AI performance through dual Qualcomm Hexagon NPUs and an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo Gen 6 CPU. Designed for industrial applications, the Dragonwing IQ-9075 includes support for 10 or more years of product availability for long-term use in demanding environments.

This architecture supports edge AI applications such as LLM and VLM inference, multi-camera vision, and real-time machine decision-making, allowing integration with existing industrial equipment. It can be applied in areas including manufacturing, robotics, healthcare and transportation to improve system responsiveness and efficiency at the edge.

To support developer projects, Advantech uses the Edge Impulse developer platform to provide preloaded solutions available in starter and flexible packages that can be scaled from prototyping to enterprise deployment.

AIR-055, compact edge AI System for vision AI and VLM/LLM

Powered by the Dragonwing IQ9075 processor with up to 100 TOPS, the AIR-055 edge system offers USB, RJ45, HDMI, and M.2 for connectivity. It incorporates MIPI-C, co-developed with Appropho and Orbbec, enabling direct MIPI-CSI connection through USB-C cable to 2D/3D industrial cameras without bridge ICs. Supporting 4K resolution and 200 cm transmission, AIR-055 is ideal for smart manufacturing, ITS, retail, public safety, robotics and AMR applications.

AFE-A503, robotic controller

The Advantech AFE-A503, built with the Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor, is designed for outdoor autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and delivery robots. It includes four Ethernet ports for 2D and 3D LiDARs and PoE cameras, eight GMSL ports for RGB and 3D camera combinations, and isolated CANFD and RS-232 interfaces for IMU integration. The 20–36V power design supports full-day operation for battery-powered AMRs.

The product also includes the Advantech Robotic Suite, prebuilt with ROS 2, an AI acceleration SDK, and sensor node integration to help shorten development time for robotic applications.

Advantech’s new edge AI solutions powered by the Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor will be on display at Embedded World North America from Nov. 4–6 at Advantech’s booth (#6048), Edge Impulse’s booth (#5061), and the Dev Kit Zone.

Samples of the AIR-055 and AFE-A503 are available now.

For more information, visit advantech.com.