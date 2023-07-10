Advantech joins RE100 and commits to 100% renewable electricity by 2040

Advantech, a global leader in industrial IoT, officially became a member of RE100 today (28th). Advantech has pledged to shift 50% of its energy usage to renewables in Advantech Taiwan and Advantech Kunshan by 2030, and aims to transition entirely to green energy in its global operational bases by 2040. This commitment aligns with Advantech’s long-term environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) vision of being an “intelligent enabler of a sustainable planet.”

Sam Kimmins, Director of Energy at Climate Group said: “We are delighted that Advantech has joined RE100, the global initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP. By committing to 100% renewable electricity by 2040, Advantech is taking an important step forward on improving its sustainability. Joining over 400 of the world’s leading companies committed to driving market change. We encourage others to follow suit.”

In order to accelerate the transition to net-zero energy, Advantech committed to a science-based target (SBT) in 2021. Furthermore, during this year’s (2023) ESG committee meeting, Advantech set its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Addressing climate change and energy management are also key components of Advantech’s ESG agenda. Advantech remains committed to investing in renewable energy, conducting research and development on energy-saving products, and developing smart and sustainable solutions. Advantech aims to promote sustainable development in conjunction with its core business of energy management.

To achieve the goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2040, Advantech is implementing various measures. In addition to enhancing energy-saving technologies, daily energy management, and energy efficiency solutions, it is dedicated to developing an Intelligent Energy Management System (iEMS) to effectively manage energy usage by deploying a smart energy management and operations system. Advantech has also been progressively incorporating renewable energy into its operational sites. For instance, in 2022, solar photovoltaic panels were installed at Advantech’s Newcastle office in the UK. Additionally, iEMS systems have been implemented in its offices worldwide, and a solar power generator with an estimated annual power generation of 912,000 kWh is being installed at Advantech’s new US headquarters, currently under construction.

Furthermore, in 2021, Advantech began investing in a 10MW solar power plant, which is set to supply power to its operating sites in Taiwan starting in 2024. Also, the Advantech Kunshan Manufacture Center in China will gradually work towards achieving the RE100 goal by implementing a green power procurement plan from 2023 onwards.

As Advantech approaches its 40th anniversary, it remains committed to leveraging technology, intelligence, and sustainability to shape the future, dedicated to achieving net-zero emissions.

