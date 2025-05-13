Advantech launches ‘Edge Computing & WISE-Edge in Action’ series at COMPUTEX 2025

Advantech has announced its participation in COMPUTEX 2025 under the theme “Edge Computing & WISE-Edge in Action.” The company will host a series of conferences, forums, exhibitions, and livestreamed events in collaboration with partners and customers to examine developments in AI and edge computing. Activities will begin with a conference on May 19, focusing on future trends in the field. During COMPUTEX week, Advantech will present its latest AI and edge computing solutions at Nangang Exhibition Halls 1 and 2, including more than 20 live sessions and online broadcasts. The company will also participate in the COMPUTEX Forum: Robotics and Edge AI, where it will share insights into the role of edge computing in robotics and related applications.

To address the diverse requirements of edge AI across industries, Advantech is continuing its “Sector-Driven” strategy, which focuses on delivering application-specific AIoT solutions for different vertical markets. At the Advantech 2025 COMPUTEX press conference, Chairman KC Liu and senior leaders from the company’s four main business sectors—Miller Chang (Embedded Sector), Linda Tsai (Intelligent System Sector), MC Chiang (Intelligent Service Sector), and ChingPo Lin (IoT Automation Sector)—outlined the upcoming events and exhibition highlights while sharing their perspectives on the evolving role of edge computing and edge AI.

Featured Event: “Edge Computing & WISE-Edge in Action” Conference | May 19, 2025

On May 19, Advantech will host the ” Edge Computing & WISE-Edge in Action | Conference 2025″ at the CPC Building Kuo-Kuang Hall in Taipei. The conference will feature leading global partners and experts from companies such as Qualcomm, Deloitte, Nagarro, Microsoft, NXP, Zhen Ding Tech and ADATA who will share insights into how edge computing and WISE-Edge are revolutionizing industries and driving real-world innovation.

Exhibition Highlights: Advantech Branding Pavilion (Hall 1) and iRetail & Smart City Pavilion (Hall 2)

Returning to the main exhibition halls at COMPUTEX for the first time in 12 years, Advantech will host dedicated exhibition areas in both Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 and 2 to spotlight its latest innovations in edge computing and WISE Edge. At Branding Pavilion, Hall 1, Advantech will showcase three main aspects: Edge Intelligent Systems, Edge Orchestration & AI Agent, and Key Industries. Spanning ten core application domains, the exhibition highlights solutions ranging from platform integration and edge computing to Edge AI services. Advantech is actively expanding into key sectors such as smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, autonomous systems and robotics, vision intelligence, energy, environment, and agriculture—driving enhanced safety, efficiency, and intelligent transformation across industries; At iRetail & Smart City Pavilion, Hall 2, Advantech will focus on latest AI-driven innovations in smart services, including smart retail and smart cities. The showcase also marks the first presentation in Asia of Advantech-AURES solutions, featuring stylish POS and self-service products renowned in the European market.

Insight Studio and COMPUTEX Forum Robotics & Edge AI

During COMPUTEX, Advantech will host 24 keynote sessions at Branding Pavilion, Hall 1, featuring KOLs, industry leaders, technology experts, and partners to discuss how advanced technologies and solutions are driving digital transformation and shaping the future. All sessions will be broadcast live on Advantech’s official YouTube channel, enabling global audiences to join the conversation about edge computing and industrial evolution. Moreover, Miller Chang, President of Embedded Sector, will attend the COMPUTEX Forum: Robotics and Edge AI on May 21 to share how diverse Edge AI applications are driving the next milestone in robotics development, and to highlight how Advantech is collaborating with ecosystem partners to co-create new industry impact.

Welcome visiting Advantech at COMPUTEX 2025, booth locations: Hall 1 / K0605 and Hall 2 / P0413a.

For more information, visit advantech.com/en/events/computex.