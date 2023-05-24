Advantech, Red Hat team up to deliver digital transformation and to drive innovation

Advantech, a supplier of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and automation technology, announces a collaboration with Red Hat, a provider of open-source solutions, that will enable equipment manufacturers, systems integrators, and enterprise IT teams to drive continuous innovation and accelerate digital transformation. The collaboration brings together the benefits of Red Hat Enterprise Linux and best-in-class hardware solutions with Advantech-certified industrial computers. Collaborative efforts focus on helping customers simplify digital transformation processes across networks, from the data center to the cloud and the edge.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux supports the rapid digital transformation of operations with built-in edge security capabilities and added features designed for complex enterprise needs. Benefits of Red Hat Enterprise Linux include ease of customization through Image Builder, which allows for faster building and maintenance of images, zero-touch provisioning, robust edge management capabilities, intelligent rollbacks, remote update mirroring, and over-the-air updates for less downtime and increased efficiency.

Advantech’s industrial computer solutions support edge workloads with complex security and operational demands. The collaboration aims to extend the development of Advantech’s certified hardware solutions on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The full solution delivers enhanced interoperability and continuous support on the latest version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux so customers can realize Red Hat benefits without hardware compatibility concerns.

Advantech’s UNO-148, a high-performance DIN-rail controller powered by an 11th gen Intel Core I processor, was the first to be certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. With its modular design, the UNO-148 is easy to customize and deploy. The controller offers storage and connectivity flexibility, including Wi-Fi and cellular. Among its comprehensive list of features, the UNO-148 also supports Time-Sensitive Network (TSN) technology for time-synchronized applications.

Advantech and Red Hat continue to drive future strategic offerings with an extensive, collaborative roadmap of certified devices. Additional Advantech gateways, edge controllers, and AI systems undergoing Red Hat Enterprise Linux certification include the following:

ECU-150 i.MX8M-based high-performance IoT gateway

UNO-410 and UNO-430 EXP ruggedized, C1D2-certified systems

MIC-711-ON and MIC-733-AO NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano AI systems

UNO-137 and UNO-2271G-V2 scalable Intel-based embedded systems and edge IoT gateways

The ECU-150 will be one of the first ARM-based edge devices to receive Red Hat Enterprise Linux certification. The collaboration will continue to grow to deliver capabilities and simplicity to both Advantech and Red Hat customers.

“Our collaboration with Red Hat provides our customers with a simplified path to achieve a successful digital transition,” said Carolyn Swan, director of partnerships, at Advantech North America IIoT Group. “Our plan is to leverage Advantech’s comprehensive list of products to offer choices and scalability of certified hardware solutions on Red Hat Enterprise Linux — from compact embedded systems with Intel processors, ruggedized C1D2-certified systems, ARM-based gateway devices to advanced NVIDIA AI systems. We look forward to more collaboration to

serve the growing demand for Advantech and Red Hat solutions.”

“Red Hat Enterprise Linux extends the flexibility and innovation of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform to deployments at the furthest network edge, offering greater consistency in operations across on-premises, public cloud, and edge environments,” said Kelly Switt, senior director, Edge and AI Business Development, Red Hat. “We are pleased to collaborate with Advantech to support its hardware solutions on Red Hat Enterprise Linux to deliver trusted, edge-ready systems to customers to help them scale workload capabilities and meet business needs at the edge.”

Advantech

