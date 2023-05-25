Advantec’s computing platform improves healthcare, retail, and automation process efficiency

Advantech, a provider of Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and automation technology, now offers the scalable Valor Mini Workstation that offers a seven-year minimum lifespan. The U.S.-developed and manufactured compact industrial PC provides continuity in complex processes by eliminating the need for frequent recertification, reintegration, and replacement common in typical commercial workstations. It is ideal to handle essential computing needs in applications that do not need I/O expansion cards or external storage.

“The flexible design, development, and deployment architecture of the new Valor Mini streamlines the inefficiencies in upgrades and integration that are common when using consumer-type workstations. For system engineers, this frees up significant time and resources that can be put into enhancing product development initiatives and business innovations instead,” said Matt Wieborg, solution architect for Advantech.

The powerful Valor Mini is built on a mini ITX motherboard that supports Intel 10th Gen Core i processors with the intelligent H420E chipset. Windows IoT is integrated as standard to provide a highly secure system with more options to create an out-of-the-box experience for industrial customers, regardless of the end application.

The flexible workstation comes with up to 64 GB DDR4 2933 RAM as well as an onboard M.2 2280 M-key slot for high-speed NVMe SSD. An optional 2.5-in. SATA HDD/SSD can be included for low-cost storage and the system easily connects to a range of peripherals, such as a mouse, keyboard, LCD, and printers. Users can also request custom badging and BIOS customization. Advantech prioritizes best-in-class revision control to ensure the exact same product is delivered order after order.

Standard front interfaces include two USB 3.1 Type A ports as well as audio I/O jacks and a power button. In the rear, the system features a 12-24 VDC input as well as two HDMI video out ports, two Intel Gigabit Ethernet ports, four USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A ports, and an additional audio I/O jack, as standard. Optional RS-232 serial and USB 3.2 ports can be added to the rear I/O.

Measuring just 2.2 in. x 7.9 in. x 7.9 in. (W x D x H), the Valor Mini Workstation is designed specifically for compact environments. This newest platform is an expansion to Advantech’s Valor Series, which includes the Valor Small Form Factor (SFF) that boasts an integrated AC power supply, four low-profile PCI Express expansion slots, and additional storage options including SSD and DVD. The full-featured Valor Tower is slated for release later this year. In the future, Advantech will also be upgrading the Valor SFF and Mini to support Intel 12th Gen Core i processors.

The Valor line of long-life workstations can be used in a range of industries, from factory automation and healthcare to corporate enterprises and retail. The company’s global certifications include ISO9001, ISO13485, ISO14001, IHSAS1801, ISO45001, ISO27001, C-TPAT, and IECEx QAR as well as ITAR, FDA, and CDPH registration.

Advantech

www.advantech.com