Aerotech expands XA4 PWM servo drive series

Aerotech Inc., has expanded its Automation1 XA4 PWM servo drive series. Designed to provide users with a high-performance, cost-competitive option, the XA4 series now includes single-, dual- and quad-axis configurations. These compact, economical solutions offer a high performance-to-price ratio while reducing overall system costs.

“New Automation1 XA4 servo drive series ordering options make it possible for even more machine builders to unlock the power of precision,” said Daniel Hong, Controls Product Manager at Aerotech. “These compact, streamlined, economical PWM drives save precious panel space and offer a high-value and high-performing panel mount drive option.”

Features of the expanded options include:

Improved In-position Jitter – The XA4 servo drive series delivers exceptional performance with a 10-kHz servo loop update rate, ensuring improved in-position jitter and overall system performance.

Panel Space Saver – Available in both AC and DC versions, the XA4 series is purpose-built for saving panel space. The XA4-AC version uses up to 72% less panel space compared to four XC4 panel mount drives. The XA4-DC version uses up to 27% less panel space compared to four XC2 panel mount drives.

Versatile Ordering Options – The XA4 series introduces several new ordering options to meet diverse customer needs, including 4-axis configuration, direct current power supply option, standard I/O expansion and high-density I/O expansion.

Seamless Integration and Compatibility – The XA4 servo drives are perfect for ball screws, BM, BMS or third-party motors, offering flexibility and ease of integration across various applications. The drives support up to 340 Vdc and 10/20 A peak current.

I/O Expansion Board Options – Two new I/O expansion board options are available, giving customers up to 32 digital inputs/outputs plus 5V/GND pins, an auxiliary encoder, sync ports and more.

For more information, visit www.aerotech.com.