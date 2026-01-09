Aerotech to show motion control systems at Photonics West

Aerotech will exhibit motion control and automation systems at Photonics West, booth 749, with demonstrations focused on electronics, semiconductor and medical device manufacturing.
- Multi-channel photonics alignment platform: Developed with SENKO and Santec, the platform performs active alignment of multichannel arrays with six degrees of freedom for photonics and co-packaged optics test and assembly.
- 3D laser processing system: Demonstrations will include 2- and 3-axis laser scan heads, DrillOptimizer and Infinite Field of View for laser processing applications.
- R-θ gantry with mini hexapod: Combines linear and angular motion with 6-DOF positioning for space-constrained industrial or scientific processes.
- Motion control updates: Automation1 Motion Control System demonstrations will include MachineApps HMI Builder and PWM+, with connectivity options including EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP and Modbus.
- Motion components: Aerotech will also show laser scan heads, stages and positioners, motors, drives and controllers.
Aerotech’s Justin Bressi will present “Active Alignment for Co-Packaged Optics: An Integrated Solution to the Alignment Challenges of Multichannel Optical Devices” on Jan. 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Room 3016, Moscone West, Level 3. The paper is co-authored with R. Ryan Vallance, Ph.D., vice president of the Emerging Technologies Group at Senko Advanced Components, and Chris Heisler, director of R&D at Santec Corp.
