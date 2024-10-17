Continue to Site

Afag feeding and handling solutions is now part of Emerson’s Aventics

Afag’s feeding and handling solutions are now part of Emerson’s Aventic’s automation portfolio. Starting October 15, 2024, all content on Afag.com, including product documentation, data, and certificates, will be migrated to Emerson.com under the Aventics brand.

The Aventics brand is globally recognized for its innovation and proven performance. By bringing Afag’s feeding and handling products under the Aventics umbrella, OEMs will benefit from single-source access to a broader range of machine automation experts, as well as pneumatic and electric solutions that optimize the performance of new equipment designs.

In the months following the migration, Emerson will gradually rebrand Afag’s products under the Aventics line. While the brand name will change, the Afag product portfolio will remain consistent, ensuring OEMs continue to receive the high quality and support they trust. Customers will still be able to contact their existing representatives for ongoing assistance.

The legacy Aventics portfolio includes cylinders, valves, air preparation, and pressure technology. The newly incorporated Afag portfolio adds vibratory feeders, refilling devices, control units, linear and rotary axes, rotary modules, grippers, and more, further strengthening Emerson’s machine automation offering.

To learn more about the Emerson Aventics portfolio, visit https://www.emerson.com/en-us/automation/brands/aventics.

