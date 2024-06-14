AGILOX North America opens new headquarters in Georgia, announces the arrival of a new CEO

AGILOX North America, a maker of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling automation, is excited to announce the opening of its new North American headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on June 12, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion and dedication to meeting the needs of its customers. The new facility more than doubles the company’s space, reflecting its significant growth in North America, and paving the way for future expansion.

“We are committed to being long-term partners for our customers in North America. This new facility enables us to deliver world-class service and help our clients explore and experience our technology in an environment that mirrors their own,” said Andreas Boedenauer, outgoing CEO of AGILOX North America, addressing the group of guests that celebrated the occasion together with AGILOX.

“The Material Handling Industry is changing quickly, as seen by the technology displayed at our MODEX and PROMAT tradeshows. Companies like MHI member AGILOX are leading the way in supporting their customers with their automation strategy. The space size in their new customer experience center is an exciting example of their commitment to demonstrating their capabilities,” said John Paxton, president of the North American Material Handling Industry Association (MHI).

The new headquarters will serve as the North American Logistics, Maintenance, and Deployment Hub, housing engineering, warehousing, customer service, and deployment operations. Most of the space is dedicated to the new Customer Experience Center, which offers hands-on demos, in-depth AMR training courses, and custom live demonstrations, aligning with AGILOX’s vision of providing the world’s easiest AMR solution.

At the event, AGILOX also announced that Andreas Boedenauer, who has been instrumental in establishing AGILOX’s North American operations since 2018, will be handing over the leadership reins to the newly appointed CEO, Ben Gaegauf. Ben brings a wealth of experience in leading technology businesses and will spearhead AGILOX’s ambitious growth strategy in North America.

“It is an honor and a privilege to take over this position from Andreas,” said Ben Gaegauf. “I want to thank him for the tremendous job he has done in building this excellent organization from the ground up, and I look forward to continuing on the path that he has paved for our business.” Under Ben’s leadership, AGILOX aims to accelerate its expansion and continue its commitment to innovation in the autonomous mobile robots field. The new headquarters will serve as a hub for AGILOX’s continued development and support of its growing North American customer base.

