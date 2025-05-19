Air conditioners, air-to-water heat exchangers, and premium quick filters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Pfannenberg DTT 6000 series top-mounted air conditioners which are 100% condensate safe, provide up to 14,000 BTU/H, and are ideal for space-saving installation on the top of a NEMA 12 control enclosure. Pfannenberg’s DTS series 3000 air conditioners are made in the USA, offer cooling capacities up to 25,000 BTU/H, and can be used with NEMA/UL Type 3R, 4, 4X, and 12 enclosures. They offer several frame sizes, filter-free operation, and feature compressor and fan motors outfitted with integral temperature switches.

Pfannenberg air-to-water heat exchangers are ideal for applications where a tempered water source is readily available and in any environment where ambient air temperature is high and the atmosphere is corrosive. Air-to-water heat exchangers have a high cooling capacity, are extremely energy efficient, and require less maintenance once established.

Premium quick filter rolls from Pfannenberg provide a low-cost, single-use filter option. These premium quick filters are affixed externally, acting as the first line of defense for critical equipment and eliminating the need for tools and maintenance downtime when a filter change is needed. 60 filter sheets per roll allow for more than a year’s worth of fast weekly changes.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/enclosure-climate-control