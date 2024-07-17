Akribis Systems introduces rod motor positioning modules with submicron accuracy

Akribis Systems has introduced its SGR Series rod motor positioning module, which features repeatable, submicron accuracy. As equipment and systems in dynamic industries like semiconductors, biotechnology, precision assembly, and battery manufacturing continually get smaller and faster, submicron-level positioning accuracy is critically important.

The SGR module is equipped with a high-precision Akribis RDM-A Series coreless direct drive rod motor, linear guide rail, and integrated optical encoder. It is available with strokes from 70 to 720 mm and custom strokes, and it delivers 3.1 to 114.8N of continuous force (Fcn) and 9.3 to 344.5N peak (Fpk).

The integrated RDM-A rod motor leverages the high torque constant of direct drive technology, while the air gap between the coil and motor ensures force consistency. Thanks to the rod motor’s ironless construction, it also ensures cog-free operation. A contact-free optical incremental encoder provides 0.2 μm resolution for exceptional repeatability. Further features of the SGR rod motor module include:

Compact size.

Simple structure and a strong aluminum housing.

Economical configuration.

The SGR Series rod module is appropriate for use in the semiconductor, biotechnology, precision assembly, and battery manufacturing industries, as well as glass and LCD panels, medical equipment, printing machines, laser processing, and precision assembly.

