Alabama Aerospace opens distribution facility in Southern California

Alabama Aerospace, a Birmingham Fastener company, is expanding to California with the opening of a facility in Santa Fe Springs this month. This new facility will help businesses in the western United States that have aerospace, military, and rocket projects access inventory quicker.

Alabama Aerospace West will distribute quality parts used in aircrafts, manned spacecrafts, missiles, land vehicles, and more. It builds on Alabama Aerospace’s more than 25-year history as a leading stocking distributor for industries that have no margin for error.

“We’re excited to be closer to our supply base in the aerospace industry and bring the Alabama Aerospace brand out west,” says David Clark, general manager of Alabama Aerospace. “This location will help us be even more efficient to save our customers money and keep their production lines stocked.”

Alabama Aerospace West is conveniently located in between Los Angeles and Anaheim. The facility specializes in locating hard-to-find items while providing an extensive inventory of manufacturer-specific parts such as screws, bolts, nuts, washers, and more.

Michael Dominguez will lead the team as site manager. He has over 25 years of experience in manufacturing, supply chain, and logistics, including previously supervising a distribution center with 120+ employees.

“My team and I are committed to meeting customer requirements while exceeding their expectations,” Dominguez says.

Alabama Aerospace West is AS9100 compliant and working toward achieving the certification for its quality management system. The facility also offers fast turnaround on customizable kitting and assembly services.

Alabama Aerospace

www.alaaero.com