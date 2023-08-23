Allied Motion changes name to Allient Inc. and begins trading under new ticker ALNT

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty motion, controls, and power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced that its corporate name changed to Allient Inc. and that its shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq under the new ticker ALNT .

To reflect its new name and ticker, Allient has launched a new corporate website at www.allient.com. The new website reflects the Company’s evolution of its business and the success of its strategy to transform from a products-based business in motion control to a solutions-oriented company that addresses its customers’ requirements for Motion, Controls and Power technology for a multitude of applications.

To celebrate the changes, representatives of Allient will ring the Nasdaq closing bell today. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit livestream.com/accounts/888332/events/10928757