Allient appoints Ben Vespone director of engineering at Rochester unit

Allient Inc. announced the appointment of Ben Vespone as director of engineering at Allient Rochester, formerly ORMEC Systems. In this role, Vespone will oversee new product development and design and integration projects, with the Allient Rochester engineering team reporting to him.

Ben holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from the University of Rochester and has experience bringing complex electronic and electromechanical products to regulated markets. His design and leadership work includes electronics, embedded systems, motion control, requirements management, risk analysis and standards compliance as well as cross-functional new product development. He has also led engineering teams, supported engineer development, aligned engineering priorities with business goals and worked with customers on technical and commercial requirements.

Allient Rochester designs and manufactures servo drives, motion controllers and single- and multi-axis integrated assemblies, along with subsystem- and system-level motion control solutions for industrial applications. The company works with customers and Allient’s global solutions team to address technical requirements and integrate motion control systems for end-use needs.

