Allient expands capabilities to provide motion and power solutions for drones

Allient Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of motion, control and power products for specialized industries, announced the expansion of its capabilities to serve the drone market. The company is enhancing its engineering and manufacturing resources to support the changing requirements of drone manufacturers globally.

Allient leverages its engineering experience and U.S.-based manufacturing to meet evolving drone system requirements. The company is expanding its technology portfolio to provide motion and power solutions for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), beginning with COTS propulsion motors and extending to ESCs, gimbals, propellers, mission kits and power and electronic components.

Allient has a proven record of supplying motors and electronics for mission-critical applications, producing more than 5 million motors annually, including solutions tailored for the drone market such as:

Motors ranging from 43mm to 148mm with reliable bearing designs based on Allient’s global motor platform.

Motor winding options from 3Strand to 12Strand and optimized cooling for thrust applications.

Configurations available with or without integrated electronic drive and control.

Lightweight construction with strong weight-to-strength ratios, embedded EMI shielding, and no weld joints, suitable for extreme environments, including defense applications.

Efficient and lightweight drive electronics with sensorless- and sensored-FOC manufactured in the USA, enabling longer flight times and quieter operation.

Built-in diagnostics for voltage, current, temperature, vibration, throttle-loss and battery current.

Supports high-performance autopilot communication including DroneCAN, Ardupilot, Piccolo, Veronte, and Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).

Designed, built and supported in the USA, the components meet the standards required for defense applications. They offer customization and optimization for specific needs, including military drone platforms, specialized KV ratings, and tailored mechanical features.

Multiple Allient Technology Units work together to provide BLDC inner/outer rotor, axial air gap, and custom motor and actuator solutions for propulsion and gyro applications. Additionally, Allient structural composite technologies are deployed in nest designs to house and launch multiple drones from a platform.

For more details on Allient’s drone market solutions, visit allient.com/drone-capabilities.