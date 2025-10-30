Allient introduces Pyxmos Servo Drive for OEM motion integration

Allient Rochester (formerly ORMEC Systems) has introduced the Pyxmos Servo Drive, designed for OEMs that need flexible, high-performance motion system integration. The compact drive offers high-speed motion control, embedded control capabilities and is part of the Allient Intelligent Controls Platform.

The Pyxmos platform supports versatile integration into both industrial and embedded systems, offering:

Flexible integration for OEM-specific designs and architectures.

Fast control loops enabling precise and dynamic motion performance.

Embedded control options to reduce hardware complexity and speed time to market.

This drive is designed for robotics, mechatronics and precision automation applications that require speed, accuracy and adaptability.

In addition to advanced products like Pyxmos, Allient provides end-to-end design and integration services, covering servo drives, controls and complete mechatronic systems. By combining its engineering expertise with a broad motor portfolio, Allient provides turnkey solutions that help OEMs develop new products more efficiently across markets.

Allient manufactures and ships over 5 million motors annually, from frameless and axial flux motors to high-performance brushless and cogless designs. Pairing this scale with advanced drive technology provides customers with integrated, reliable motion solutions suited for demanding applications.

For more information, visit allient.com.