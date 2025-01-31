Allient launches Defense Solutions Business Unit to enhance market strategy

Allient Inc. has announced the launch of its Allient Defense Solutions (ADS) Business Unit (BU). This initiative highlights Allient’s focus on expanding in high-growth markets and creating long-term value for customers and stakeholders. With a newly structured, specialized sales and support team, ADS will integrate Allient’s comprehensive technology offerings to streamline processes and foster innovation.

Dick Warzala, chairman and CEO, commented, “The launch of Allient Defense Solutions is a pivotal milestone in our vertical market strategy, highlighting our dedication to delivering compact, lightweight, high-performance system solutions to the defense industry. By strategically aligning our talent, technology, and resources, we are positioned to create transformative value across land, air, and sea defense applications. I am confident this focused approach will simplify processes for our customers while setting new performance standards in the industry.”

This marks the company’s first vertical market-focused initiative, aligning with the rebranding and vertical market strategy announced at its 2023 Investor Day. The launch was initiated during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) event in October 2024, where Allient introduced this new focus to industry leaders.

To support this initiative, the company implemented an internal restructuring within its various functional units to ensure success:

Steve Warzala has been appointed president of the Allient Defense Solutions BU and will assume the role of corporate vice president.

Ken May, Allied Motion CTO and corporate vice president, will lead ADS systems engineering and program support services.

Dave MacMillan, senior director of business development, will lead the expanded ADS business development efforts and the dedicated ADS sales team.

Brandon Hunter has been named general manager for Allient – London, Ontario (formerly FPH), Allient’s structural and lightweighting composites technology unit.

Jesse Dowd is the new general manager for Allient – Rochester (formerly Ormec), the technology unit responsible for leading Servo Control Solutions development for all markets and Custom Critical Solutions development for the Aerospace & Defense markets.

The restructuring includes Allient’s Global Engineering Team (GET), led by Ken May, to accelerate decision-making and product development efforts and ensure they are more closely aligned with Allient’s customers and markets. GET resources will be reassigned to ADS or other Allient BUs. A streamlined corporate GET team will maintain consistent development tools, processes, training, standards, and quality control measures to promote a unified approach across the company.

For more information, visit allient.com.