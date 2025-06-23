Allient names Greg Kraus director of strategic operations

Allient Inc. has appointed Greg Kraus as director of strategic operations for its Allient Defense Solutions (ADS) business unit. In this role, Greg will oversee project and operational initiatives at Allient sites supporting defense-related solutions and will also serve as general manager of the Watertown, NY facility.

Greg Kraus joins Allient Defense Solutions (ADS) with nearly 40 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry. Before joining ADS, he held a range of positions at Moog Inc., including roles in business, operations, engineering, program management, and supply chain management. He also served as general manager of a $275 million space and defense business and led multi-site systems integration efforts across full program lifecycles.

At Allient, Greg will serve as a liaison between business development and ADS sites to support effective project execution. He will focus on aligning capabilities, processes, and infrastructure to meet defense customer requirements.

Allient Defense Solutions is a vertical market within Allient Inc. that provides integrated systems for the defense industry. The appointment of Greg Kraus to the leadership team reflects the company’s focus on operational performance and continued development of its defense offerings.

For more information, visit allient.com.