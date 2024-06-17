Allient receives Automotive Functional Safety Certification

Allient Inc. has announced the successful certification in Automotive Functional Safety, ISO-26262. This certification underscores Allient’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability in electronic systems within the automotive industry.

Importance of Automotive Functional Safety

According to Felechia Childs, Allient’s Senior Quality Assurance Engineer “with increasing demands from customers for compliance, achieving this certification not only highlights the quality of Allient’s products but also demonstrates the company’s dedication to protecting lives. This certification provides a strategic competitive advantage and enhances the company’s reputation for producing superior products. In addition, while preparing for Functional Safety Certification, we have significantly enhanced our design Core-V processes to meet IATF-16949 Standards.”

Achieving the Automotive Functional Safety ISO-26262 certification was a global strategic initiative for Allient. This accomplishment required the highest level of team commitment.

