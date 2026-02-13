Allient releases whitepaper on motors for drone systems

Allient Inc., a designer and manufacturer of motion, controls, power and lightweighting composite and advanced materials products, has published a new whitepaper, An Engineering Guide to Motors for Drone Systems, which outlines considerations for selecting and applying motors in UAV systems.

The drone market continues to grow as platforms are used for more complex missions across a range of applications. As these systems develop, motor performance, efficiency and reliability play an important role in overall system performance, making careful selection and design necessary.

This whitepaper explains how motors are selected and used in drone systems. It covers how drone applications have expanded, the role of motors in propulsion and payload stabilization, and common motor types. It also outlines performance and thermal factors, engineering challenges, selection guidance for different mission profiles, example use cases and trends in UAV motor design.

Allient offers motor and motion engineering services and U.S.-based manufacturing for drone and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The company supplies COTS/MOTS propulsion motors, ESCs, gimbals, propellers, and mission-ready kits. Intended for defense applications, these components can be configured to meet specific performance and integration requirements.

For more information, visit allient.com.