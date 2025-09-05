Design World

Altech announces touch-proof terminal strips

Altech Corporation, a provider of industrial automation solutions, announces the availability of its full range of Eurostrips terminal strips. These touch-proof wiring solutions are in stock and ready to ship, providing a reliable wire-to-wire connection for industrial applications including HVAC, appliances, equipment, power distribution, and junction boxes.

Eurostrips function as a modern replacement for traditional double-row barrier-style terminal blocks, featuring a touch-proof design to eliminate shorts and enhance safety. Featuring screw clamp connection technology, the strips are available in 12 poles or can be pre-cut to the required number of poles. Units are easy to cut to length using a hacksaw or utility knife.

Terminal strips also include a self-extinguishing polyamide PA66 housing with high mechanical strength. The current-carrying metal inserts are made of corrosion-free material, such as tinned brass or nickel-plated copper alloy. Accessories, including jumpers, separation plates and marking pins, are available for convenient installation.

Altech Eurostrips include the following product families:

  • HE Series: Designed to be a cost-effective, reliable wire-to-wire solution, these flat base panel mount terminal strips are available in 300V and feature a wire protector.
  • HEH Series: These standoff feet panel mount terminal strips are rated for 600V. Like the HE Series, they also include a wire protector.
  • HE42 Series: This series includes pluggable flat base panel mount terminal strips — available in both 300V and 600V options — with a plug and socket design.
  • ATS Series: These units feature a center barrier and wire protector and are rated for 300V, serving as a modern replacement for double-row barrier style terminal blocks.
  • ATSF Series: These standoff feet panel mount terminal strips are rated for 600V and include a center barrier and wire protector.

For more information on the Eurostrips terminal strips, please visit altechcorp.com.

