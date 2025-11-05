Altech C-TEC series enhances industrial power reliability

Altech Corporation has introduced its C-TEC Series of Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS). The C-TEC line uses long-life ultracapacitors as its energy storage medium, offering a low-maintenance alternative to traditional battery-based systems for industrial, automation and IT applications.

The advanced ultracapacitor technology is housed directly within the C-TEC units to provide immediate, controlled backup power in the event of a DC supply interruption. Unlike lead-acid batteries, the ultracapacitors are virtually maintenance-free, offering a long service life and high cycle stability and reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for critical infrastructure. This design helps systems continue operating during brief power fluctuations or outages and allows for safe shutdown procedures.

The C-TEC Series is built for use in modern industrial control systems and includes microcontroller-based charging and discharging management to support a long service life and consistent performance.

Key features include:

Fast charging: Active charging current control enables the quick replenishment of energy, ensuring readiness for subsequent power events.

IPC management: Time- and output current-triggered switch-off functions facilitate communication with industrial PCs (IPC) and control units for safe system shutdowns.

Versatility: The series includes DC models for 12V, 24V and 48V systems, as well as AC models (AC C-TEC), supporting various power configurations with energy capacities up to 27.6 kJ.

Customizability: A USB interface allows users to adjust settings and monitor operating and charging status remotely.

For more information, visit altechcorp.com.