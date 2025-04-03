Altech DO-1 for Modbus devices integrates data collection, analysis, and alerts

Altech Corp has released the DO-1 universal monitor for Modbus devices. This solution allows businesses to monitor, collect, and analyze equipment and process data without additional fees or licenses.

The DO-1 connects to up to 128 Modbus RTU/TCP devices and supports integration with both new and legacy Modbus networks, leveraging the protocol’s industry adoption for cost-effective data monitoring. It simplifies access to operational insights, making them more available to small- and medium-sized businesses without the cost of complex IIoT systems.

Monitoring and alerting

The DO-1 includes web-based software that facilitates configuration and supports the creation of custom dashboards to visualize data. It also supports individual alert or event settings with email notifications, enabling users to receive real-time alerts about the status of their monitored systems.

Data collection and analysis

DO-1 monitoring devices include data collection features that enable users to export filtered data to Excel or CSV files for analysis and reporting. The series has a real-time clock with a 30-day battery backup to maintain data logging during power interruptions.

Connectivity and Storage

Devices support dual power input and offer 5 gigabytes (GB) of internal data storage with the option to expand up to 128 GB using an external SD card. Connectivity options include WiFi, with Bluetooth available as an optional feature.

Key features of the DO-1:

No subscription fees or licenses.

Do-it-yourself configuration without programming knowledge.

Works with any Modbus sensor or measuring device regardless of brand.

Tracks temperature, humidity, pressure, vibration, energy usage and more.

Local data storage ensures complete data privacy.

Optional DIN rail adapter for easy installation.

The DO-1 is suitable for various applications, including energy monitoring in commercial buildings, machine condition tracking, server room and data center supervision, and liquid level monitoring in tanks and reservoirs, among others.

For more information, visit altechcorp.com.