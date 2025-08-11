Altech expands DIN enclosure range for electronic packaging

Altech Corporation has expanded its range of DIN Rail Mounted Electronic Enclosures, offering a broad selection for housing electrical, electronic, and electromechanical devices.

Altech DIN enclosures are suitable for housing devices such as relays, sensing and monitoring equipment, timers, transducers, and printed circuit boards. Units incorporate flame-retardant and maintenance-free materials to ensure the longevity and safety of control devices. Easy to customize, enclosures are available in a wide range of sizes, designs, cover styles, terminal-to-board connections and mounting configurations.

For customization, Altech provides services such as hole cutting and terminal marking for easier identification and field wiring. The company can also mold enclosures in custom colors and configurations for OEM quantities, or supply them with printed or laser markings.

Key DIN enclosure product series include:

KS4400 Series: Units are modular and flexible with a cost-effective half-shell design for exceptional space utilization. They feature three levels of fixed and pluggable PCB terminal options for high-density connections.

KV4600 Series: These multifunctional, modular DIN enclosures feature push-in terminal technology, support up to two circuit boards and offer high modularity with optional bus systems and customizable front plates for flexible automation solutions.

KO4700 Series: Altech’s enclosure series is available in multiple sizes with single- and double-level terminal configurations for various applications. Units range from 8 to 132 terminals and come with different cover designs.

K70 Series: These small- to medium-sized DIN enclosures (8 to 32 terminals) provide a cost-effective solution with integral pressure plate terminals for reliable connections and fixed or pluggable terminal-to- board options.

KU4000 Series: This series features generous internal space for PCBs and electronic parts with high- density, double-level snap-in terminals (pressure plate or spring cage designs) for gastight, vibration-proof connections.

KU4100 Series: The compact design is available in six widths with double-level terminal locations, with options like blank enclosures and fixed and pluggable PCB terminals.

KO4300 Series: This series combines new design styling with a high-density, compact package. Double- level terminals offer space savings and gas-tight, vibration-proof connections. Units are available with 16 to 64 terminals in various widths.

KO4070 Series: Compact and cost-effective, this series is ideal for I/O circuits, relays, timers and other small control devices. Units are available in three widths with single and multi-level, machine solderable box clamp terminals (4 to 16 poles).

For more information, visit altechcorp.com.