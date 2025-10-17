Altech introduces dual-rated AC/DC disconnect switches

Altech Corporation has introduced dual-rated AC/DC disconnect switches for industrial and manufacturing use. The product line, including the LSF and RT Series, provides a single switch technology adaptable to various mounting requirements.

LSF and RT switches are rated for 600V AC and 60V DC, allowing use in both AC and DC applications without separate components. The LSF Series supports DIN-rail and base mounting and features an extended handle option, where a shaft extends outside the electrical box and an external handle interlocks to prevent opening while power is on.

The RT Series door-mount version features a knob that attaches to the front of the panel for easy access, with rear-facing terminals for simplified installation. Installation requires only a standard 22.5-millimeter push-button panel hole. This model is ideal for applications requiring a local disconnect without shutting down the entire system.

Other technical features of the LSF/RT Series include:

Switch bodies are made from durable plastics that resist shock, chemicals, and a broad range of temperatures.

Silver contacts and rivets provide reliable conductivity and extended service life.

The spring-loaded design reduces the risk of DC arcing and contact wear during repeated operation.

Both LSF and RT mounting options consist of only a few parts — unlike most other multi-part products on the market that can be complex to install. They are available in 16A, 30A and 40A versions and carry UL 60947-4-1 certification.

