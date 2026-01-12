Altech introduces GEOS IP67 enclosures for industrial use

Altech Corporation has introduced GEOS Series IP67-rated enclosures for industrial and outdoor applications. The UL- and CSA-approved enclosures are made of lightweight polycarbonate and include a “Drain Protect” seal system designed to help limit the effects of environmental exposure.

The Altech GEOS family uses a polycarbonate housing designed to resist impacts and scratching. It also offers resistance to UV exposure, corrosion, rain, temperature extremes, oils, greases and mechanical stress.

GEOS’ Drain Protect seal system uses an overlapping cover with an integrated drainage channel along the top edge of the enclosure base to direct moisture toward the back of the unit. An elastomer seal adds protection against dust and dirt.

An optional air ventilation element supports continuous air exchange to limit condensation while maintaining an IP65 rating. Additional features include:

-35 to +80°C temperature resistance.

Insulated protection.

IK09 impact resistance rating.

Modular component mounting system.

GEOS enclosures come in gray and black, and customers can choose from multiple mounting and closure options. A hinged version, GEOS Cabinet, is also available for outdoor applications.

For more information, visit altechcorp.com.