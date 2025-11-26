Altech releases DFS F Audio residual current circuit-breakers

Altech Corporation has released DFS F Audio residual current circuit-breakers (RCCBs) for premium and high-end audio systems. The company says the devices are designed to provide electrical protection without affecting sound performance.

Standard RCCBs can introduce subtle audible effects, which can lead some audio professionals to avoid using earth leakage protection on critical audio circuits. The DFS F Audio is designed to provide residual current protection while limiting impact on audio performance. Design features include:

Low-impedance current path.

Silver-plated connection terminals and internal conductors.

High-purity low-oxygen copper with gold-plated terminal screws.

Large switching contacts with high contact pressure.

Push-through summation current transformer intended to limit inductive components.

The DFS F Audio series is a mixed frequency sensitive Type F RCCB. It is designed to protect against AC residual currents, pulsating DC residual currents and mixed frequency residual currents generated by switch-mode power supplies. It has a rated short-circuit current of 10 kA and a maximum disconnection time of 300 ms. The device operates independently of mains voltage and is intended to trip under fault conditions while tolerating mixed frequencies and surge currents during normal operation.

The DFS F Audio is available in two- (DFS 2 F Audio) and four-pole (DFS 4 F Audio) designs with a rated residual current of 30 mA and rated currents up to 63 A. Four-pole models are available with a neutral conductor on the right or left, providing greater installation flexibility. The series is an ideal choice for both personal high-end audio systems and professional applications in theaters, concert halls and cinemas.

For more information, visit altechcorp.com.