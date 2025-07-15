Altech’s new ATEX-IECEx-approved DIN rail terminal blocks suitable for explosive environments

Industrial automation-solutions supplier Altech Corp. now offers ATEX-IECEx-approved terminal blocks. These blocks provide safety and reliability in potentially explosive atmospheres in versions with multiple connection technologies to satisfy diverse industrial applications.

The ATEX-IECEx directive considers both electrical sources of explosion and potentially explosive concentrations of gas, vapor, mist and dust in the air. Altech’s ATEX-IECEx approved terminal blocks are designed for use in ATEX/IECEx certified enclosures with a minimum IP54 rating.

The terminal blocks feature a maximum service temperature of 110° C with an ambient temperature range of -60° to +66° C at mounting position. Some models withstand ambient temperatures of -40° to +40° C with a service temperature range of -40° to +85° C. Their insulation material is polyamide 66, CTI 600 / Material Group 1. Wire sizes range from 24AWG up to 250kcmil, depending on the model.

In addition, Altech terminal blocks with ATEX-IECEx approval are marked accordingly. Blocks for increased safety (e) are marked Ex ec IIC Gc to signify robust construction for preventing ignition sources in hazardous gas environments. Blocks for intrinsic safety (i) are marked Ex ic IIC Gc to indicating the circuit’s electrical and thermal energy is restricted to levels insufficient to cause ignition in an explosive atmosphere.

In fact, Altech’s ATEX-IECEx approved line includes various terminal block technologies to meet diverse application requirements. Specific products include:

CP-series push-in terminal blocks with tool-less connection technology, a stainless steel push-in spring and universal push-in jumper system.

with tool-less connection technology, a stainless steel push-in spring and universal push-in jumper system. CX-series Spring and cage-clamp terminal blocks featuring a compact design and stainless steel spring. These blocks also utilize the universal push-in jumper system.

featuring a compact design and stainless steel spring. These blocks also utilize the universal push-in jumper system. CY-series screw clamp terminal blocks with a universal push-in jumper system, strong clamping system and snap-on ground blocks.

with a universal push-in jumper system, strong clamping system and snap-on ground blocks. CT-series screw clamp terminal blocks featuring a traditional screw jumper system and large range of block types for various applications.

Altech also offers ring lug and stud terminals for severe vibration and large wire sizes, as well as panel-mount and mini rail terminal blocks that provide compact wiring solutions with both screw and spring and cage-clamp technologies. For more information, visit www.altechcorp.com.