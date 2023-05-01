AM Solutions exhibits post-processing technologies at Rapid-TCT

AM Solutions is exhibiting an array of post-processing technologies at Rapid-TCT 2023, May 2-4 in Chicago. At booth 4646, visitors will see AM Solutions’ unswerving commitment to advancing the use of AM across all industrial sectors, its focus being the promotion of AM as a production technology by providing an array of automated post-processing solutions. Machines on show include the S2, M1 Basic, and C1 post-processing systems which facilitate a high degree of automation, reduce the need for rework, reduce the post-processing labor requirement, and enhance part quality simultaneously.

“We can all see today that AM is becoming a viable production technology across a range of industries and applications. It has for some time now been recognized that post-processing is a bottleneck, and our role at AM Solutions is to automate this part of the AM process chain, allowing for the timely, cost-effective, and above all high-quality manufacture of end-use AM parts,” said Bernhard Kerschbaum, CEO at Rösler/AM Solutions USA. “Post-processing is a critical area of focus in AM because it obviously directly impacts the quality, performance, and functionality of the final part. While AM can produce complex geometries with high precision and accuracy, the process can also introduce surface roughness issues, residual stresses, and other imperfections unique to the AM process that can affect the part’s mechanical properties and surface finish. Our range of post-processing solutions address all these characteristics of AM parts.”

AM Solutions S2, M1 Basic, and C1 systems all maintain the high standards the company sets for reliable, automated, repeatable, and cost-efficient AM post-processing solutions.

The first of its kind in the world, the S2 is a continuous flow shot blast system that is used for the automatic cleaning and surface finishing of plastic components printed with powder-bed-based printing technologies.

The M1 Basic is AM Solutions’ all-around post-processing solution for the surface smoothing and polishing of single parts and small batches and is able to handle both plastic and metal AM parts.

AM Solutions’ C1 system is a perfect tool for the automated and cost-efficient post-processing of photopolymer components, using an optimally adapted compound combined with the interplay between mechanical and thermal effects that result in a highly consistent, effective, and gentle removal of support structures/resin.

There will also be a status update on the company’s exciting C2 technology, which allows chemical smoothing and dyeing of 3D printed parts made from common polymers in one process step. Visitors are invited to come and discuss their post-processing requirements with the team on-site in Chicago and to see the opportunities that exist for streamlining the post-processing of AM-produced parts and components.

“With our range of post-processing solutions, we have all the bases covered, with technologies for parts made from any AM materials and via an AM process,” said Kerschbaum. “AM Solutions (a part of the Rösler Group) has 80 years of experience innovating finishing technologies for industry, and we are excited to be at the forefront of the AM revolution, which is bringing such vitality and agility to the manufacture of an array of innovative parts and components. We understand that for AM to be a viable production process moving forward, post-processing needs not only to be automated, but also easily integrated into production lines and be customisable for the specific needs of different applications. The fact that we make all our post-processing solutions in-house means we have the knowledge and expertise to adapt machines to specific requirements and applications which is a huge advantage for our customers.”

A team of experts will be available at booth 4646 at Rapid-TCT to discuss the post-processing requirements of all visitors at the event.

