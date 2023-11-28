AMC debuts new compact servo drive

Advanced Motion Controls (AMC) has released the FE060-25-IPM FlexPro series servo drive. This state-of-the-art drive is designed to provide advanced control and power in one compact package, making it the perfect choice for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.

The FE060-25-IPM is equipped with IMPACT architecture, which combines exceptional processing capability and high-current components to create a powerful, feature-loaded servo drive solution. This innovative technology enables the drive to offer full tuning control of all servo loops and drive brushed and brushless servo motors, as well as closed-loop stepper motors.

The drive also features a built-in Motion Engine, an internal motion controller that can be used with Sequencing and Indexing commands. Additionally, programmable digital and analog I/O are included to enhance interfacing with external controllers and devices.

The FE060-25-IPM utilizes Ethernet/IP network communication and is configured via USB. All drive and motor parameters are stored in non-volatile memory.

Features include:

10 to 55 Vdc Input

25 A continuous / 50 A peak output @ 10 to 55 Vdc

Four quadrant regenerative operation

Programmable gain settings

PIDF velocity loop

Compact size, high power density

On-the-fly mode switching

On-the-fly gain set switching

Dedicated Safe Torque Off (STO) inputs

Space Vector Modulation (SVM) technology

For more information, visit https://www.electromate.com/fe060-25-ipm/.

www.a-m-c.com