Amerlux’s Carisma LED lighting system helps Delta’s Zero Energy green building achieve energy savings 

Delta, a power management provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, announced its LEED Zero Energy-certified Americas headquarters green building in Fremont, California, is expected to achieve a significant 57% reduction in annual lighting and electricity consumption. This accomplishment is attributed to the recent integration of a total solution featuring systems from three Delta Group companies: cutting-edge Carisma LED lighting systems from Amerlux, intelligent building management software from LOYTEC and Delta Controls, Bluetooth low-energy drivers, and multi-sensors.



“This achievement underscores Delta’s new strategy to help our customers systematically replace their outdated T5 fluorescent lamps across the U.S. with Amerlux’s cutting-edge Carisma LED linear lighting system. This transformation represents a pivotal shift towards energy conservation and cost-effectiveness in the country. Moreover, we intend to deliver unique value to our customers by seamlessly integrating our smart Building Automation Solutions, which align with the burgeoning trend towards intelligent and sustainable lighting solutions,” said Gary Harvey, director of Business Development and Operations at Delta Electronics Building Solutions Group.

In 2022, Delta Electronics’ Americas headquarters became the first green building in Fremont and the second in the Silicon Valley Bay Area to achieve LEED Zero Energy certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. Before the installation of the Carisma LED lighting system, integration with the Bluetooth connectivity platform, and daylight harvesting, the building is estimated to consume an average of 136,500 kWh on lighting per year; afterward, consumption is expected to drop to just 58,760 kWh, resulting in a 57% decrease in annual electricity consumption.

Carisma LED pendant lights only consume 78.3 W. They can also be retrofitted with automation capabilities like Bluetooth control from Delta’s BABG and occupancy-sensing and daylight harvesting multi-sensors provided by LOYTEC, which integrate features to detect people’s presence and adjust artificial lighting accordingly. Delta estimates these enhancements could cut energy consumption by another 45% on top of the savings realized by switching to LED. The lighting control retrofit also requires no extra effort due to the wireless technology implemented.

“Lighting controls can be done by groups, occupancy, or schedule — or all three,” said Laurence Mu, facility maintenance technician at Delta. The key was to use enteliWeb by Delta Controls. This web-based building management system interface allows monitoring and managing building systems through a user-friendly graphical interface. “The system can be tied to a building automation system and, more specifically, HVAC,” he added. “This is a whole ecosystem, all by switching the lights and adding automation capabilities.”

Employees at Delta Electronics Americas headquarters have embraced brighter, cooler lighting, which has resulted in increased productivity and simplified maintenance. Delta Electronics plans to expand the installation of Carisma LED lighting, alongside other solution integrations, across its facilities.

“This initiative not only demonstrates Amerlux’s capability to offer integrated solutions and controls in collaboration with Delta Group companies but also reflects the evolution of Delta’s Smart Building Automation Management solutions,” said Gary Harvey. “We can integrate lighting, HVAC, security, and other energy efficiency solutions under one roof, providing unparalleled control and efficiency.”

Notes: (*) Expected annual electricity savings calculated by the daily average of electricity savings achieved since the commissioning of the system.

