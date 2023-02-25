AMETEK Abaco Systems and Rockford Xellerix announce sales partnership at IDEX 2023

AMETEK Abaco Systems and Rockford Xellerix have announced a strategic sales partnership at IDEX 2023. The partnership combines Rockford Xellerix’s extensive Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) customer base reach with Abaco’s 30 years of international commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics innovation.

The sales partnership focuses on commercial, as well as air, land, and sea defense applications in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.

“Rockford Xellerix is a great sales partner because of its best-in-class, in-house capabilities and leading commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) capabilities for commercial and defense operations in the GCC,” said Alan Hislop, division vice president of business development, sales, and marketing for AMETEK Abaco Systems. “We share its goals to help these customers innovate, accelerate, and succeed.”

The two companies are co-exhibiting at the conference, stand C5-007, in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Sharing the theme, “Technology for Tomorrow’s GCC Tri-Services Today,” they are committed to the future security of GCC nations.

“The partnership will help GCC defense leaders prepare for tomorrow’s challenges today,” said Nauman Arshad, founder and CEO of Rockford Xellerix. “Abaco’s rich, open computing and electronics heritage and our sales contacts have combined to keep these nations ahead of future threats.”