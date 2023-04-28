AMETEK Abaco Systems’ NETernity SWE450S and SWE550S 100GbE switches

AMETEK Abaco Systems’ new NETernity SWE450S and SWE550S are fully managed (Layer 2/3) rugged 3U and 6U VPX Ethernet switches designed with fast 25/100Gb Ethernet connectivity.

Both SOSA-aligned Ethernet switches use a high-performance switch fabric, providing full wire-speed switching and data center-grade protocols. The innovative fabrics enable 2.5 times the bandwidth of similar 10/40GbE 3U VPX SOSA-aligned switches without a proportional increase in power consumption, increasing the efficiency of bandwidth per watt.

In both new switches, the switch fabric is combined with a highly efficient dual-core ARM-based processor running OpenWare, Abaco’s switch management software. OpenWare can be modified to meet application needs and offers flexibility to manage the switches via serial console, SNMP, Telnet, SSH, or web interface. Overwriting onboard non-volatile storage for security purposes is simplified with a built-in sanitization capability.

“Our new Ethernet switches are good examples of how AMETEK Abaco is making 100Gb Ethernet connectivity power-efficient with our OpenWare software expertise,” says Alan Hislop, division vice president of business development, sales, and marketing for Abaco. “By having 2Tb and 3.2Tb devices, the switches will never slow down, will always maintain traffic, and will not block network communications. These switches are an integral part of Abaco’s expanding portfolio of products that are equipped with 100GbE interfaces, such as SBC3612D, SBC3513, VP891, SBC6511, HPC2812, and VP461.”

The SWE450S 3U VPX Ethernet switch, designed with a 2Tb/s switch fabric, aligns with two SOSA switch profiles. It offers up to 2x 100G-SR4 rugged front panel fiber ports with Multi-fiber Push On (MPO) connectors. All copper and fiber quad ports (fat pipes) can be reconfigured to run as four discrete ports (thin pipes), allowing for greater network flexibility. Each copper channel supports speed downgrading from 25/100G to 10/40G, making it simple to connect and switch between higher and lower speed endpoints.

Options for the SWE450S include 1x or 2x 100GBASE-SR4 rugged front panel fiber modules with MPO connectors for flexibility when connecting across distances. One rear in-band 1000BASE-T is also available with a 6F8U profile.

The SWE550S, with 3.2Tb/s switch fabric, is aligned with the 6U SOSA switch profile and offers up to 7x rear and 2x front panel 100G-SR4 rugged fiber ports. It is also available with a rear IO configuration that is compatible with the Abaco SWE540A Ethernet switch. Like the SWE450S, copper, and fiber quad ports can run as four discrete ports and speed may be downgraded from 25/100G to 10/40G. Options for the SWE550S include 100GBASE-SR4 rugged fiber modules.

AMETEK Abaco Systems

www.abaco.com/SWE450S