AMETEK analog linear displacement transducers

AMETEK Factory Automation continues a significant reduction in the lead time for the renowned 953A Linear Displacement Transducer (LDT). AMETEK is committed to streamlining the production processes and optimizing supply chain management, and this has resulted in a substantial decrease in the time it takes to deliver this critical component to customers worldwide.

The market for position sensors, such as linear displacement transducers, has experienced a tremendous change, not only due to the natural evolution of modernized manufacturing workflow but when COVID affected our society, the need for social distancing and automated manufacturing increased even more.

This situation caused a significant increase in the demand for position sensors as more and more manufacturers upgraded existing manufacturing lines to work faster and with less manpower. The need for position sensors for automated manufacturing lines increased further as more manufacturers looked for automated manufacturing due to the financial perspectives. With the shortage of raw materials and electronic components from Asia in this equation, it seemed like a “perfect storm.”

Product Manager Blake Cawley explains this situation: “All sensor manufacturers have run into supply chain issues. Some were affected worse than others. At AMETEK, we increased our inventories early on and procured hard-to-find components from brokers. While our costs may have increased, we have been able to meet our promises. Our R&D people have also been extremely busy helping to qualify alternate components.”

The 953A LDT is a highly sought-after sensor used in various industrial applications, including Steel Mills, Foundries, Forging and Casting, Injection Molding, and Die Casting to name a few. Its unparalleled accuracy and durability make it indispensable for measuring linear displacements in critical systems, where precision and reliability are paramount.

The shortened lead time is of utmost importance to AMETEK’s customers for several reasons. First and foremost, it enables them to streamline their own production processes, reducing costly downtime and optimizing efficiency. By receiving the 953A LDT faster, manufacturers can expedite their assembly lines, maintain schedules, and meet customer demands promptly.

Moreover, the reduced lead time enhances the overall supply chain management for AMETEK’s clients. With quicker access to the critical components, manufacturers can keep lower inventory levels, freeing up valuable resources and reducing the risk of excess stock. This just-in-time delivery approach enables leaner operations, leading to improved cash flow and increased competitiveness.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant reduction in lead time for our 953A Linear Displacement Transducer,” says Blake Cawley, Product Manager. “We understand the importance of agility and speed in today’s fast-paced industries. By optimizing our supply chain, we are able to deliver this key component to our customers with unprecedented efficiency, ensuring their operations run smoothly and efficiently.”

AMETEK’s commitment to continuous improvement and customer-centricity has been a driving force behind this accomplishment. As the demand for high-quality linear displacement transducers continues to rise, AMETEK remains at the forefront of innovation, empowering industries across the globe to achieve their goals with greater speed and precision.

AMETEK

www.ametekfactoryautomation.com/products