Amprius launches new production-ready 450 Wh/kg SiCore battery for aerospace

Amprius Technologies announced the launch of its 450 Wh/kg SiCore lithium-ion battery. This is the company’s most energy-dense SiCore cell, offering 450 Wh/kg and 950 Wh/L, and is expected to move to mass production in the near term through its global manufacturing partners. Built with a proprietary silicon anode material system, this SiCore cell delivers up to 80% more energy than conventional lithium-ion cells with graphite anodes. This enhanced energy density translates to extended flight time, greater range, and improved system-level performance, all within a compact, lightweight design.

The new SiCore cell is designed for extreme conditions across wide temperature ranges and mission-critical environments to meet aviation and defense application requirements. It is suitable for High-Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS), Medium-Altitude Platform Stations (MAPS), and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), where energy density, weight, and endurance directly impact mission success. By providing longer range and greater payloads without increasing weight, this cell helps reduce total system cost. This allows operators to fly longer missions with fewer compromises, minimizing the need for additional batteries, fuel, or equipment.

This SiCore cell is being evaluated with plans to move into qualification with leading aviation and defense customers preparing for commercial deployment. To meet their demand, Amprius has built a global contract manufacturing network with gigawatt-hour-scale production capacity to deliver these high-performance cells at a competitive cost. UN38.3 certification, which is required for the safe air transport of lithium-ion batteries, is expected in this quarter for this cell. This will allow Amprius to begin volume shipments shortly afterward and support broader commercial deployment worldwide.

Amprius introduced its SiCore platform in January 2024, debuting its silicon anode cells engineered for high energy and high power in a single format. With the latest 450 Wh/kg cell now entering production, SiCore aims to support a wide range of high-demand applications across electric aviation, defense, and mobility markets.

Amprius

amprius.com