AMUG members elect four to board of directors

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) announces the election of four individuals to its Board of Directors. Heather Natal, Jordan Weston, Thomas Sorovetz, and Tim Bell will serve as secretary, director of Education & Conference, director of Event & Hospitality, and director of Sponsors & Exhibitors, respectively.

Weston, Sorovetz, and Bell were re-elected for second terms as directors in a vote of confidence. Natal will serve on the AMUG Board for the first time as an officer, filling the void left by Leslie Frost, who opted not to run for a third term as secretary.

Separately, the AMUG Board appointed Robin Van Bragt as treasurer, which is also an officer position. After serving in that position for ten years, Vince Anewenter decided to step down. However, he will continue to support the board as the immediate past treasurer.

These newly elected and appointed individuals have been actively involved in AMUG and the AMUG Conference for many years and in many capacities. Each has also received AMUG’s coveted DINO Award, which recognizes selfless service to AMUG, its members, and the additive manufacturing community.

“I look forward to working with our 2023-2024 Board of Directors. I welcome our newest board members, Robin Van Bragt (Treasurer) and Heather Natal (Secretary). I also congratulate Jordan Weston (Director of Education and Conference), Tom Sorovetz (Director of Event and Hospitality), and Tim Bell (Director of Sponsors and Exhibitors) on their re-elections,” said Mark Abshire, AMUG president.

The multi-year terms for these positions will commence on July 1, 2023. The balance of the board includes four elected positions and one appointed position, each with one year remaining in their terms, as well as the Past President and Immediate Past Treasurer.

The 2023- 2024 AMUG Board members are:

Officers

President: Mark Abshire, Retired Vice President: Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing and Consulting Treasurer: Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Design & Technology Inc. Secretary: Heather Natal, GoEngineer



Directors

Director at Large: Gary Rabinovitz, Reebok International Director of Education & Conference: Jordan Weston, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Director of Events and Hospitality: Thomas Sorovetz. T. A. Sorovetz, LLC Director of Membership: to be appointed Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors: Tim Bell, MELD Manufacturing Corporation



Ex Officio

Past President: Carl Dekker, Met-L-Flo Immediate Past Treasurer: Vince Anewenter, Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)



Following the AMUG Conference, Jason Dickman resigned as director of membership, citing time commitments as chairman and CTO of ClassIQmfg.com. Per the AMUG Bylaws, the board will appoint an individual to serve the remainder of Dickman’s term. “I would like to thank Jason Dickman for his service this past year as Director of Membership,” said Abshire.

The board’s primary responsibilities will include building the program for the 2024 conference, soliciting support from businesses in the additive manufacturing industry, and overseeing the event’s day-to-day activities. The five-day conference will feature hands-on workshops, instructional sessions, technical presentations, AMUGexpo, and an off-site dinner. The 2024 AMUG Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from March 10 – 14.

