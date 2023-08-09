Angled, 30-degree RF connectors boast high-frequency performance up to 67 GHz

Cinch Connectivity Solutions announced the launch of the Johnson mmWave Angled 30-degree RF Connector Family across four families: SMA, 2.92mm, 2.4mm, and 1.85mm.

Johnson RF Coax Connectors are designed for use in a variety of applications and markets, with high-frequency performance of up to 67 GHz, while delivering superior signal integrity in the most demanding environments.

The new, specially designed 30-degree solderless connector jack family is perfect for small enclosures and tight space constraints. Angled connectors solve the challenges of stress to the minimum bend radius of the mating cable assembly. With excellent return loss and insertion loss, use cases include, but are not limited to, satellite communication equipment, GPS and phased array antennas, radar systems, automated test equipment, and remote monitoring communication. The product launch is a natural extension of the successful Angled 45-degree connector family, which originally launched in 2021.

The new Johnson Angled 30-degree RF connectors are priced competitively and available immediately. Please contact Cinch for stocking package pricing or modified and custom designs.