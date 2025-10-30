Announcing the 2025 LEAP Awards Winners in the Computer Hardware and Software category

The winners of the 2025 LEAP Awards (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) were announced this week across several categories. Here are the winners in the Computer Hardware and Software category.

Gold

Advantech

UNO-2271 V3

The judges commented: “The size of this unit alone is amazing with a non-fan-cooled component cabinet. Very well done; it is deployment-ready with modularity!” Congratulations!

Advantech’s UNO-2000 series of embedded automation computers are highly rugged, fanless systems. The modular design offers strong computing performance and flexible scalability with various I/O ports for IoT connectivity. UNO-2271G V3 is designed as an IoT edge gateway; its pocket-size design features versatile I/O ports and expansion options to support wire/wireless communication, and AI accelerators for IoT edge data analysis and processing. UNO-2271G V3 IoT edge gateway enables various industrial applications across multiple industries.

Silver

GoldLeaf App Inc.

GoldLeaf App hose configuration web application

GoldLeaf App is an innovative, cloud-based software designed specifically for hose assembly manufacturers. It streamlines the process of configuring hose assemblies, generating engineering drawings, work orders, and customer quotations. Key features include a customizable product library with over 50,000 standard catalog items from major brands, allowing users to easily create and configure hose assemblies. Users can configure assemblies from text descriptions or use traditional drop-down menus for advanced customization. GoldLeaf integrates seamlessly with ERP systems such as Epicor Prophet 21 and offers robust APIs for advanced data manipulation. It also supports the import of existing hose assembly data via spreadsheets, verifying configurations and identifying problematic legacy data.

Recently, GoldLeaf expanded its capabilities to include e-commerce configuration, enabling end users to configure products directly on any existing web store or website. GoldLeaf is perfect for manufacturers seeking efficient design, streamlined quoting, and rapid specification processes. Experience the benefits of GoldLeaf with a free trial available at https://goldleaf.app.

For the complete list of 2025 LEAP Awards Winners, visit designworldonline.com/2025-leap-awards-winners-are-announced.