APEM launches Dual Icon 14 mm bi-color LED indicators

APEM announced the new Dual Icon series 14 mm panel-mount LED indicators, expanding its line of dual-indication operator interface products. The bi-color indicators provide multi-state status indication in a compact, durable format for industrial, commercial and marine equipment. They offer an alternative to using digital displays when panel space, cost or environmental requirements are constraints.

Many applications need to show multi-state information, but control panels often have limited space. Digital displays can work in some cases, but they add cost and complexity and may be less durable in harsh environments. LED indicators are a common, highly visible option, and APEM Dual Icon indicators support two distinct status indications in a compact format.

The indicator uses a threaded barrel with an anti-rotation D-cut designed for industry-standard holes and panels while using minimal back-of-panel space. A flush bezel made of plated brass with a black E-coat seals the front to meet an IP67 rating for dust and water protection and is designed for exposure to salt spray, humidity, temperature extremes and shock or vibration.

Green and red filters are used with LED lighting to provide a 120° viewing angle and three operating states: off, green icon or image and red icon or image. Custom designs are available along with several standard configurations for common applications:

Green “I” for on, red “O” for off

Green “ON”, red “OFF”

Green “START”, red “STOP”

Green battery full icon, red battery low icon

Green left arrow, red right arrow

Dual Icon indicators are available with solder FASTON terminals or three 200 mm flying leads. They are designed for nominal 12 VDC operation for use in vehicles and industrial equipment, and typically draw 20 mA. The solid-state design is rated for 100,000 hours and the indicators meet UL Recognition requirements and other relevant standards. OEM and industrial designers can use these indicators to provide multi-state visual status feedback in control panels.

For more information, visit apem.com.