April 2025 Issue: Reimagine aircraft design with decentralized hydraulics

Is your company a top workplace for engineers?

What makes a company a great place to work? Is it the flexible hours or lunchroom ping pong tournaments? Is it the paid time off or tuition reimbursement? Or maybe the medical benefits and retirement matching?

Everyone has different values and priorities when it comes to employment and workplace satisfaction. To attract the right people, some companies emphasize perks and prestige, while others focus on compensating their employees above the competition.

A few months ago, Design World and our sibling publications asked our audiences to nominate their organizations for the inaugural Top Workplace for Engineers program in partnership with Energage. From the impressive pool of submissions, 35 companies* earned this year’s badge of honor.

Collaboration, meaningful projects, innovation, diversity, and creative problem-solving are among the common characteristics of the winners’ missions and cultures, as are transparency, accountability, integrity, and quality. It’s clear that the best workplaces value their people, support personal and professional growth, and nurture work-life balance. Another common theme is that collaboration and creativity flow up and down throughout these organizations, where leadership sets a clear example, and teams nurture trusted relationships.

You can find this year’s list of winners on Engineering.com as well as exclusive interviews with some of the companies throughout the month. The nomination window for next year’s Top Workplaces for Engineers is already open, so I highly encourage you to consider submitting your organization to highlight its best attributes to the world. Being a Top Workplace builds credibility among job seekers and fosters a sense of pride among current employees. With engineering workforce gaps in the not-so-distant future, this program is designed to give deserving companies a leg up to attract top talent and help skilled engineers find the right workplace to thrive.

Congratulations to this year’s winners!

Rachael Pasini

Editor-in-Chief

[email protected]

linkedin.com/in/rachaelpasini

*The original list consisted of 34 companies but was updated to 35 after this print issue was released.