ARRIS secures $34M for aerospace and consumer efforts

Fiber-reinforced composites manufacturer ARRIS has raised $34M from new and returning investors, including ST Engineering, Zebra Technologies, Youngone, Standard Industries, Vertex Exploratory Fund, NEA, XN, Taiwania Capital, Bosch Ventures, Modern Venture Partners (MVP), and Alumni Ventures Group (AVG).

Funding will be used to build on the company’s success in scaling its global operations.

In November of 2023, Brooks Running revealed the Hyperion Elite 4 performance running shoe featuring a cutting-edge ARRIS carbon fiber plate. Following the product release of Hyperion Elite 4 in February 2024, the highly reviewed shoes are in high demand.

In January 2024, ARRIS launched a line of next-gen carbon fiber bicycle spokes that are 2.7x stronger gram for gram than the best-in-class aero spoke in the market today.

In the summer of 2024, an industry-leading bicycle brand will release one of its top, award-winning bicycles that features an ARRIS bracket.

Fueling the company’s growth includes continued performance-driven innovation, strategic go-to-market initiatives, and the expansion of ingredient brand partnerships with an emphasis on expanding consumer products (e.g., footwear, bicycles, portable electronics) and aerospace applications.

“The use of composite structures in aerospace applications offers a compelling combination of weight savings, strength, durability, and environmental sustainability. Through the investment in ARRIS, we will jointly develop innovative composite products that elevate ST Engineering’s aerospace solutions, providing more value add and benefits to the design engineers,” said Jeffrey Lam, President of Commercial Aerospace at ST Engineering. “ARRIS’ dedication to hard work, innovation, and sustainability aligns with the foundational principles—we take pride in the reputation as a continuous pioneer, and ARRIS is on a similar path,” said Rae Eun Sung, Group Vice Chairman and CEO of Youngone Holdings.

“We see the expansive potential in cutting-edge composites and look to ARRIS for novel product differentiation.” Founded in 2017, the ARRIS Technology team created a new manufacturing category called Additive Molding by pioneering the development of patented software, materials, and high-volume production methods that prioritize specific stiffness and strength. New levels of product performance are now possible with this first-of-its-kind advanced manufacturing platform, enabling continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite structures that are lighter and more sustainable.

ARRIS ranked as one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Manufacturers and has earned the BIG Innovation Award four years straight from the Business Intelligence Group—the most recent award announced in 2024 recognizes ARRIS Made To Outperform (MTO) Spokes. Learn more at arriscomposites.com.