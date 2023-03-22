ARRIS unveils structural flax fiber composites

ARRIS, the advanced manufacturer enabling high-performance thermoplastic composites at scale for mass-market products and industrial applications, now offers a new sustainable fiber material offering.

Sustainability and innovative material development are at the core of ARRIS efforts as the team scales Additive Molding for a production capacity in the millions to meet demand. Additionally, ARRIS has doubled its in-house material production capacity as of February 2023 to support growing customer programs.

The ARRIS R&D team has been developing natural-fiber composites with high-performance capabilities to complement its already available bio-nylon resin material being used with carbon and glass fiber for products today.

“Since we started, our R&D team has been researching and investigating recycled, recovered, and natural fibers, as well as recycled, bio-based, and bio-synthesized polymers that help brands achieve necessary sustainability initiatives without sacrificing the best-in-class performance their customers have come to expect,” said Bert Mannhalter, ARRIS Vice President of Research and Development.

“I’m excited to reach this breakthrough in processing flax fibers. Though it’s been used for cosmetic parts such as veneers and paneling, we now see a way to use these fibers for true structural applications.”

Since flax fiber is less than 5% of the CO₂ footprint compared to carbon fiber, these advanced composites have a massive impact on further reducing CO2 emissions.

ARRIS recently earned the 2023 BIG Innovation Award in January for the third year in a row, as well as the 2022 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Award in December. ARRIS also ranked a Fast Company 10 Most Innovative Manufacturers in 2021. To get an advanced copy of the white paper, subscribe at go.arriscomposites.com/latest.