Ashlar-Vellum releases Cobalt Share App for free file sharing

Ashlar-Vellum, developer of 2D CAD and 3D modeling software, announced the release of the Cobalt Share Application in the Apple Mac App Store. This new collaboration tool is free for professionals to share design files and move easily between Mac and Windows platforms. It allows users to view and collaborate on designs and exports in over 40 formats, including DWG, DXF, STEP, IGES, PDF, and many more.

Cobalt is Ashlar-Vellum’s flagship 3D modeling software in its Organic Workflow process — a non-linear workflow with on-demand parametric history, transparent tools, a holistically integrated tool palette, and cross-team communications. On August 9, 2023, the company released Cobalt v12 with improved speed, security, and support features. It’s now releasing the new app to help engineers and designers share files across platforms.

“We are thrilled to bring the Cobalt Share App to the Apple Mac App Store, making it more broadly accessible to Apple users worldwide,” said Robert Bou, president of Ashlar-Vellum. “Our goal is to facilitate seamless collaboration and inspire creativity. We believe the Cobalt Share App will have a profound impact on the way people work together, cross-team, cross-software, cross-platform.”

Key features include:

Empowers real-time collaboration and sharing

Provides an intuitive interface for easy adoption

Enables cross-platform compatibility

Supports macOS High Sierra(10.13) or higher

Exports in over 40 formats, including DWG, DXF, STEP, IGES, PDF

Downloads for free from the Apple Mac App Store

Visit the Apple Mac App Store to download the Cobalt Share Application for free.

Ashlar-Vellum

ashlar.com