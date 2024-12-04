Continue to Site

Design World

ASI8100 stepper motors with integrated drives enable cabinet-free machine concepts

By |

The ASI8100 stepper motor with built-in drive from Beckhoff adds another space-saving tool to the company’s broad range of compact drive technology products (up to 48 V DC). The ASI8100 series combines a stepper motor, stepper motor output stage, and fieldbus connection in a fully integrated design. These EtherCAT devices mount directly on the machine without a control cabinet or upstream I/O, allowing for highly compact, control cabinet-free machines.

As a compact, high-performance motion solution, the ASI8100 stepper motor drives support control cabinet-free machine concepts. (© Beckhoff, 2024)

The ASI8100 series covers all motion requirements for stepper motors in the power range up to 250 W. Easy-to-read status LEDs report drive conditions. With the integrated travel path control, simple function blocks for motion applications are built in. The standardized connectors – M8 for EtherCAT and M12 for power – minimize assembly time, cost, and complexity. The two additional I/Os enable effective execution of drive-related functions, such as the detection of end positions or latching.

The stepper series starts with NEMA 17 drives (42 mm), available in two stack lengths with a 0.29 Nm or 0.8 Nm holding torque. Four additional NEMA 23 devices (56 mm) offer holding torques of 0.75 Nm, 1.4 Nm, 2.35 Nm, and 2.5 Nm. Pre-assembled cables and infrastructure components, such as IP67 distribution box modules, are available as accessories.

For more information, visit beckhoff.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: I/O modules, AUTOMATION
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World