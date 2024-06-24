ATEX Cabinet Coolers provide a rugged solution for hazardous locations

EXAIR’s Cabinet Cooler Systems provide a rugged, industrial-duty solution for cooling and purging electronic cabinets. These low-cost, CE-compliant Cabinet Cooler Systems can be installed in minutes and are available in sizes up to 5,600 Btu/hr.

The company offers ATEX Cabinet Cooler Systems for use with purged and pressurized electrical control panels within ATEX-zoned areas. ATEX Cabinet Coolers meet UL testing standards and meet stringent ATEX requirements for explosive environments in Zones 2 and 22.

UL classified Hazardous Location Cabinet Cooler Systems are engineered for purged and pressurized systems for Class I Div 1, Groups A, B, C, and D; Class II Div 1 Groups E, F, and G; and Class III areas.

NEMA 12, 4, and 4X Cabinet Cooler Systems are available with a thermostat control or as a continuous operation system. Stainless steel’s wear, corrosion, and oxidation resistance assures long life and maintenance-free operation.

www.exair.co