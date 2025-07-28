August 2025 Special Edition: Motion Control Handbook

Motion control marches on

2025 marks the 15th year that Design World has published a Motion Systems Handbook special issue.

The first one was way back in 2011. In that first handbook, the focus was on the basics of individual components used in motion systems, with subsequent editions emphasizing selection criteria as well as interesting applications. The detailed components were a broad array that assemble to make motion possible. These include electric motors (ac and dc motors, stepper motors, servo motors, and so forth), actuators, gears, different types of mechanical drives (belts and pulleys, chain drives, screw-based drives), and the electronic side of motion systems including controllers, drives or amplifiers, and feedback devices along with electrical cabling for power and signal transmission.

From that first edition sprang other special motion issues. Design World now has four motion issues throughout the year. Along with the Motion Systems Handbook is the Power Transmission guide, covering the more mechanical side of motion systems, a special fall edition highlighting unique motion applications, and a spring edition devoted to the latest trends impacting the motion industry.

Together, these four special issues demonstrate Design World’s ongoing commitment to being a leader in the motion control industry; keeping our readers informed on not just the basics of motion control but also the major trends in the industry impacting their day-to-day work as well as the ways in which design engineers are solving motion challenges in unique ways.

In this year’s handbook, executive editor Lisa Eitel’s story summarizes this broad swath of components that comprise motion control systems — plus highlights some non-industrial consumer and entertainment-based applications where motion control has recently been implemented. These newer applications are enabled by the ongoing evolution of mechanical drives as well as electronics and software.

In robotics especially we see the perfect convergence of motion components; from motors and gearing and actuators to controllers, drives, sensors, software and programming.

From the start, we here at Design World have made a commitment to be the go-to for motion control and motion system design. We strive to make each year’s handbook the most beneficial to you, our readers, and we hope that you find this an excellent resource for your design-engineering needs.

Through all of these developments, we Design World technical editors cover it all to keep you informed and ready to deploy the latest technology for solving day-to-day design challenges.

Miles Budimir

Senior Editor