Authentise announces Flows & Flows

Authentise, a developer of data-driven engineering and manufacturing workflow tools, released its rebranded workflow management suite for both additive and non-additive applications.

Flows is the product of a decade of experience building data-driven solutions for the world’s most agile operations at Boeing, Danfoss, and Ricoh, among others. Boeing’s time studies claimed that the system delivers up to 94% time savings and a 3x ROI within 8 months. Formerly known as the advanced Manufacturing Execution System (“aMES”), Flows incorporates many tools that stretch beyond the capabilities of a traditional Manufacturing Execution System, including real-time quoting, machine-data-driven status updates, material genealogy, supplier management and more. These features are already used to manage post-processing such as heat treatment, machining and more. With this release, Authentise is announcing general availability of FlowsAM for operations primarily centered around additive manufacturing, and Flows for those that are not.

“We have long sought to use our experience in the additive sector to fuel digital manufacturing as a whole,” says Andre Wegner, CEO of Authentise. “Additive has key advantages that make it a fertile sandbox, such as more data, less legacy, and focus on lot size 1. That ability to manage agile operations is increasingly in demand as the world moves to address recent supply chain failures. That is why we’ve chosen this point to release Flows and FlowsAM.”

Keith Perrin, VP of Agile Manufacturing at Authentise and formerly an executive managing Hexagon Nexus, Autodesk Fusion360, and Siemens Teamcenter added: “Since I joined the team 8 months ago it’s become increasingly clear that Authentise has a ‘special sauce’ when it comes to handling production operations that require a high degree of flexibility. I know from experience that this is a big gap in the market, now more than ever. Authentise’s ability to integrate machine data, 3rd party software tools, and human operations, into a contextual process is critical to meeting that need. The success we’ve seen with some of the world’s most advanced agile engineering operations speak for themselves. I’m excited to bring this capability to other enterprises looking to deliver more flexible engineering, production and supply chains.”

Authentise

www.authentise.com